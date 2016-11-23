Snag Kim Kardashian West’s Secret to Make Cornbread Mix Taste Homemade

Between roasting a turkey, whipping up countless sides, and still managing to fit dessert in the oven, sometimes you have to turn to a pre-made mix to get your cornbread or stuffing on the Thanksgiving table. Kim Kardashian West, soul-food chef extraordinaire, certainly understands the pressure, which is why she shared her easy trick for fooling your guests into thinking your cornbread is 100 percent homemade—even though you bought the mix at the store.

In a post on her app and website from assistant Steph Shep, Mrs. Kardashian West reveals her easy secret to upgrading the mix—adding extra egg yolk, honey, and sugar into the blend. “Kim is an expert at soul food, and one of her famous dishes is cornbread. She has a secret to the perfect cornbread muffin and I got her to share it with you guys!” Steph wrote. “It’s so easy. Definitely try it at Thanksgiving this year!”

With this simple upgrade, you’ll fool your guests—and get dinner on the table before 8 p.m. Keep reading for the recipe. Or, if you're looking for a lighter option, check out her sis Kourtney Kardashian's gluten-free, dairy-free alternative.