Kate Hudson's Bloody White Cosmo

Yield
1 drink
This Halloween, Kate Hudson is sinking her teeth into something seriously spooky. The star is hosting her annual Halloween party once again on Friday night and gave us a sneak peek at the beverage she—and her celebrity guests—will be sipping on.

The hauntingly delicious drink is a “Bloody White Cosmo,” putting a ghoulish twist on the classic Cosmopolitan cocktail by adding white cranberry juice and blood-orange liqueur. Topped with fresh cranberries and a ghost-adorned stirrer, it’s the perfect low-key addition to a themed Halloween bash—or the perfect “treat” to enjoy in between answering the doorbell for trick-or-treaters.

Read on to find out exactly how to prepare Hudson’s signature spooky cocktail.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 parts Absolut Elyx vodka
  • 1 part white cranberry juice
  • 3/4 part blood orange liqueur
  • 1/2 part freshly-squeezed lemon juice

How to Make It

1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with plenty of ice.
2. Shake hard until outside of shaker is frosty and cold.
3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
4. Garnish with three red cranberries on a spooky pic.

