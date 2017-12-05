Kourtney Kardashian's Pomegranate Champagne Punch

Leave it to the Kardashians to make holiday parties even more fun. Kourtney Kardashian shared the perfect easy drink recipe on her app, and we're already preparing our kitchens to recreate it. Pomegranate Champagne Punch is a delicious (and simple) way to drink in style, especially with the holidays right around the corner. 

The best part? Her drink only takes five minutes to make and serve. That combined with the great taste is what we call a classic "win-win." Check out Kourtney's recipe for yourself below.

Ingredients

  • 1 750 mL Bottle of chilled Brut Champagne or Sparkling Wine
  • 1 1/2 cups pomegranate juice
  • 1 cup organic cranberry juice
  • 1 1/4 cup Cointreau or Grand Marnier
  • Rosemary Sprigs

How to Make It

1. In a large pitcher, combine pomegranate juice, cranberry juice, cointreau and ice. Once combined, slowly pour in the chilled champagne.
2. Serve in flutes with a rosemary sprig.

