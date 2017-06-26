Unicorn State of Mind Milkshake

Courtesy of Lactaid
Yield
1 serving
Claire Stern

In the dead of summer, few things hit the spot quite like an ice-cold, creamy milkshake. And, as those who live in N.Y.C. well know, the latest iteration of the beloved drink comes topped with all the fixings imaginable (think: lollipops, donuts, rock candy, sometimes even full slices of cake), making it perfect fodder for your Instagram feed (hashtag #summerbod). But for the lactose intolerant among us, even looking at the beverage can incite fury, rage, and jealously.

Jason Merritt/Getty

Thankfully, Judy Greer has stepped up to the proverbial plate by teaming up with New Territories, a sweet shop on the Lower East Side, and Lactaid on a lactose-free version that won't wreak havoc on your stomach. The whimsically named Unicorn State of Mind Milkshake comes garnished with chocolate syrup, sprinkles, cotton candy, breadsticks, marshmallows, licorice, and a pretzel, and can be made in a matter of minutes.

Watch the full video above to watch the actress and New Territories co-owner George Tang demonstrate the recipe, and scroll down for the full breakdown, in all its caloric glory.

Ingredients

  • 1¼ cups Lactaid Vanilla Ice Cream
  • 1¼ cups Lactaid 2% Milk
  • ¼ cup lactose-free chocolate syrup
  • ¼ cup nonpareil assorted sprinkles
  • 1 handful cotton candy
  • 3 breadsticks
  • 3 assorted marshmallows
  • 1 piece fruit punch-flavored licorice

How to Make It

1. Take 1 breadstick and slowly, gently skewer halfway into 1 marshmallow. Repeat with all assorted marshmallows and breadsticks, then set aside.
2. Pour the chocolate syrup into a bowl or plate. Dip the rim of the cup into the chocolate syrup until coated to desired amount. Feel free to freestyle and create any style of choice.
3. Holding the chocolate-coated cup in one hand, sprinkle the nonpareils over the coated areas on the cup. Make sure all areas coated with chocolate syrup are covered and lightly pat the cup to remove any excess.
4. Measure 1¼ cup of Lactaid Vanilla Ice Cream. Ensure that the 1¼ cup is packed down firmly.
5. Measure 1¼ cup of Lactaid 2% Milk.
6. In a blender, add the 1¼ cup of Lactaid Vanilla Ice Cream and 1¼ cup of Lactaid 2% Milk. Blend together slowly and gradually turn up the speed. Blend until it’s a smooth consistency and there aren’t any chunks of ice cream. Pour the milkshake into a cup.
7. Place a handful of cotton candy on top of the milkshake. Carefully shape the cotton candy into a peak.
8. Sprinkle the crushed sweetened rice cereal over the cotton candy.
9. Fold the licorice into an arch across the center of the cup and gently apply into the cup. Place the arch in until it’s ½-inch past the rim.
10. Insert the 3 breadsticks with marshmallows into the milkshake: 2 in the back, 1 in the front.
11. Place the sourdough pretzel gently on top of the cotton candy, leaning against the licorice arch.

