In the dead of summer, few things hit the spot quite like an ice-cold, creamy milkshake. And, as those who live in N.Y.C. well know, the latest iteration of the beloved drink comes topped with all the fixings imaginable (think: lollipops, donuts, rock candy, sometimes even full slices of cake), making it perfect fodder for your Instagram feed (hashtag #summerbod). But for the lactose intolerant among us, even looking at the beverage can incite fury, rage, and jealously.

Jason Merritt/Getty

Thankfully, Judy Greer has stepped up to the proverbial plate by teaming up with New Territories, a sweet shop on the Lower East Side, and Lactaid on a lactose-free version that won't wreak havoc on your stomach. The whimsically named Unicorn State of Mind Milkshake comes garnished with chocolate syrup, sprinkles, cotton candy, breadsticks, marshmallows, licorice, and a pretzel, and can be made in a matter of minutes.

Watch the full video above to watch the actress and New Territories co-owner George Tang demonstrate the recipe, and scroll down for the full breakdown, in all its caloric glory.