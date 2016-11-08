This feature first appeared in the November issue of InStyle. For more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine now.

We aren’t all natural homemakers with talents in the kitchen and a knack for playing hostess. But that’s okay, because Ina Garten exists, and she’s here to share her wisdom with the world. And Garten knows Thanksgiving. As in, knows how to make a Thanksgiving dinner that will have all of her guests drooling on their decorative plates. If you’re hoping for a similar reaction, try Garten’s Herb and Apple Bread Pudding on for size. She recommends serving it in lieu of standard stuffing.

"Traditional stuffing can get so soggy," she says. "This one is moist and crusty, which is so good." Cook it in a casserole dish and not inside the turkey, so you don’t run the risk of overcooking the bird.

VIDEO: Ina Garten Shares Her Top Secrets to a Perfect Thanksgiving Affair