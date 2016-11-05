Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Active Time
5 Mins Minutes
Total Time
35 Mins Minutes
Yield
6 servings
Ina Garten is our Thanksgiving muse. In the midst of this sometimes stressful holiday, who better to channel than the patron saint of simplicity? Garten truly embodies party host #goals, from her Hamptons chic aesthetic, to her soothing voice, to her unfussy attitude toward cooking. Naturally, we’d kill for a seat at her Turkey Day table, if only to glimpse the color scheme. But instead, we snagged the next best thing: the contessa’s favorite recipes.

Understated and familiar, yet timelessly elegant, these roasted Brussels sprouts were a top pick for the culinary icon. “This recipe is about as simple as it gets,” Garten explains. “And what makes all the difference is sprinkling enough salt. People are afraid to use it, but studies are now coming out saying a low-salt diet may actually be bad for you.” Just another thing to be thankful for, ladies.

VIDEO: Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten Shares the Secret to a Stress-Free Thanksgiving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds brussel sprouts
  • 3 teaspoons olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. 
2. Cut off the ends of the brussel sprouts and peel off any yellow outer leaves. Mix them in a bowl with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Transfer to a baking sheet. Roast for 35 to 40 minutes, until crisp outside and tender inside, shaking the pan from time to time to brown sprouts evenly. Sprinkle with more kosher salt and serve. 

