Brunch is arguably the best meal of the day (especially when bottomless mimosas are involved, but we digress). If you agree, then you've probably come to discover that breakfast food options can get a bit boring when it's one eggs benedict, avocado toast, or plate of pancakes after another. If you're looking to spice things up and try something different, we've found a new favorite in these flavorful huevos divorciados.

Huevos divorciados means—you guessed it—"divorced eggs." Unlike another popular Mexican breakfast dish with a similar name, huevos rancheros, these are served with a layer of beans in between the two eggs, there are no tortillas involved (low carb!), and each egg gets its own side of a different salsa. The end product is a vibrant plate full of different flavors.

Courtesy

This particular recipe comes from the new cookbook, The Haven's Kitchen Cooking School: Recipes and Inspiration to Build a Lifetime of Confidence in the Kitchen ($23, amazon.com). The book consists of nine chapters, with each focusing on a different lesson, such as how to boil an egg or how to properly put together a salad (it's not as simple as you think!). You'll find recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, so you'll definitely find something that suits your fancy.

Find the full Huevos Divorciados recipe below.