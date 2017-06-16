Huevos Divorciados

Serves 4
Brunch is arguably the best meal of the day (especially when bottomless mimosas are involved, but we digress). If you agree, then you've probably come to discover that breakfast food options can get a bit boring when it's one eggs benedict, avocado toast, or plate of pancakes after another. If you're looking to spice things up and try something different, we've found a new favorite in these flavorful huevos divorciados.

Huevos divorciados means—you guessed it—"divorced eggs." Unlike another popular Mexican breakfast dish with a similar name, huevos rancheros, these are served with a layer of beans in between the two eggs, there are no tortillas involved (low carb!), and each egg gets its own side of a different salsa. The end product is a vibrant plate full of different flavors.

This particular recipe comes from the new cookbook, The Haven's Kitchen Cooking School: Recipes and Inspiration to Build a Lifetime of Confidence in the Kitchen ($23, amazon.com). The book consists of nine chapters, with each focusing on a different lesson, such as how to boil an egg or how to properly put together a salad (it's not as simple as you think!). You'll find recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, so you'll definitely find something that suits your fancy.

Find the full Huevos Divorciados recipe below. 

Ingredients

  • 2 cups José’s Black Beans*
  • 8 large eggs, fried or poached
  • 1/2 cup Tomatillo Salsa**
  • 1/2 cup Pico de Gallo***

How to Make It

On four plates, arrange ½ cup of beans in a line down the center of the plate. Set 1 egg on each side of the beans. Evenly divide the salsa and pico de gallo for four servings, and spoon one of the salsas around each egg, so you have a green and a red side. Serve immediately.
*José's Black Beans
serves 8
1 pound (about 2½ cups) dried black beans
Extra-virgin olive oil
1 celery stalk, diced
½ onion, diced
2 jalapeño or Fresno chiles, stemmed, seeded, and minced
4 garlic cloves, minced
4 scallions (white and green parts), thinly sliced
¼ bunch of cilantro (about 8 stems), roughly chopped
2 flat-leaf parsley sprigs, roughly chopped
2 oregano sprigs
Fine sea salt
Freshly squeezed lime juice
Sort through the beans, picking out and discarding any pebbles or foreign objects. After measuring the beans, sort them: there’s nothing less pleasant than biting into a rock. The easiest method is to pour them onto a baking sheet so you can quickly scan for and discard any stones, odd clumps, or other foreign objects.
In a pot or large bowl, soak the beans for at least 8 hours. Then drain and rinse them and set aside. Soaking beans cuts down on simmering time and allows for even cooking. If you are lucky enough to find superfresh beans, they rehydrate more quickly and require less soaking time. See Resources for my beans of preference, or buy them at your local farmers’ market.
Heat a large pot over medium heat; then pour in enough oil to cover the bottom of the pot. When the oil begins to shimmer, add the celery, onion, chiles, and a pinch of salt. Add the garlic after about a minute. Sweat until the aromatics have softened but not browned, and the onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Stir in the scallions, cilantro, parsley, and oregano. Here you’re building flavor with aromatics. Sweating is similar to sautéing but uses a lower temperature, cooking the vegetables gently and not allowing them to brown. It helps to add the garlic a minute or so after the celery and onion.
Stir in the beans and cover with double their volume of water. Bring the pot to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook, uncovered, until the beans are tender, adding extra water as needed, about 30 minutes. Add a few large pinches of salt. Continue to cook for 40 to 50 minutes, or until the beans are tender and saucy. Taste the beans and add more salt if necessary.
You’ll often see the expression “double their volume” in recipes. It means that if the beans come 1 inch up the side of the pot, the water should come up 2 inches. Add extra water if you notice that most of it has been absorbed and the beans look like they’re drying out. How will you know when they’re done? Beans should be creamy in the center but still retain their shape. Bite one: it should be tender but neither mushy nor firm (“toothsome”). When the beans look plump, pick one out of the pot and break it in half. The middle of the bean should have the same color as the outer edges; if the center is white or chalky, they need more time.
Remove from the heat. Season with lime juice to taste. You can serve the beans as is, in their broth, or let them cool in the cooking liquid and then drain them. If you intend to store the beans for later, let them cool in their liquid before refrigerating them, covered, for up to 3 days.
**Tomatillo Salsa
Makes about 3 cups
1 pound tomatillos, papery husks removed, rinsed and halved
1 small white onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves
1 bunch cilantro, both stems and leaves
¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice
2 serrano chiles, seeded and chopped
fine sea salt
Working in batches, purée the tomatillos, onion, garlic, cilantro, lime juice, and chiles in a blender until smooth. Season with salt to taste. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
***Pico de Gallo
Makes about 3 cups
2 cups seeded, ¼-inch dice tomatoes
½ cup finely diced white onion
⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro, or more to taste
1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
Juice of 1 lime, or more to taste
Fine sea salt
In a bowl, combine the tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, and salt to taste. Let the salsa sit for 30 minutes or so for the flavors to marry and then taste again. Add more salt, lime juice, or cilantro if desired.

Cookbook Source

Excerpted from The Haven’s Kitchen Cooking School by Alison Cayne (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2017. Photographs by Con Poulos.

