Each year, we consume ill-advised amounts of candy corn on and around Halloween. Even if you are not the biggest fan of the iconic candy, you tend to stumble upon it just about everywhere: via cocktail, on a dessert, you can even dress up as one. But we know that there are some die-hard fans out there, and this homemade candy corn recipe is for you. "You don't have to limit your candy corn consumption to Halloween—you can make them yourself," says Miranda Keyes, who contributed this recipe on food52.com.

Not only is this a fun DIY project (for you and any kiddos), but you have the freedom to customize the candy flavor and color as you please. "Feel free to add a different flavor of extract—coconut, almond, or mint work well. You can also mix up the colors!" says Keyes.