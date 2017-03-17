Sometimes, after a long and trying week, there's nothing like a girls' night—just ask Hilary Duff. Last week, the Younger star hosted a party replete with ladies to celebrate the launch of Callie Collection, a newly launched range of wines from California's Central Coast, at Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich's buzzy New York Italian joint, La Sirena. In between bites of chocolate truffles and sips of wine (natch), Duff offered up her go-to hostess recipe: a single-bite shrimp scampi. "It is so easy to make and always a crowd pleaser," she said. "Of course, usually paired with lots of wine."

Get the full how-to below. Call your girlfriends.