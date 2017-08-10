Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho

Sue Moran
Yield
Serves 4
Courtney Higgs

It's always fun to work fresh, seasonal produce into your cooking routine, and heirloom tomatoes are among our favorite summertime ingredients. They're perfect for light, refreshing choices like Caprese salads and every kind of sandwich under the sun, but a crisp tomato soup is one dish where these beauties truly shine.

Sue Moran

Since summer isn't exactly the ideal climate for piping hot soup, we were especially excited to find this Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho recipe on food blog The View From Green Island, where Sue Moran is constantly sharing her fun and tasty recipes. Not only is this soup perfect for summer, it's also gorgeous (aka totally Instagram-worthy!) Check out the full recipe below!

Watch: How To Make Chilled Sweet Corn Soup

 

Ingredients

  • 4 large assorted heirloom tomatoes (or 8 small to medium tomatoes)
  • 8 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 8 tablespoons sherry vinegar (or more to taste)
  • 4 peeled garlic cloves (optional)
  • salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste
  • ½ cup finely minced cucumber (I used small Persian cukes and didn't peel)
  • ½ cup finely minced yellow bell pepper
  • ½ cup finely minced pale green cubanelle pepper (or other sweet green pepper)
  • ½ cup finely minced red onion
  • 2 tablespoon finely minced black olives

How to Make It

1. Work with each color tomato separately. Cut the tomato in large chunks and add to a food processor or high speed blender. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of vinegar, and one garlic clove, if using. Blend until smooth. Add salt and fresh cracked black pepper to taste. Do this with all four of your tomatoes and then refrigerate the purees until they are nice and cold before serving.
2. When ready to serve, put some of the minced cuke, onion, and pepper in the bottom of each of 4 small bowls. Fill each bowl with gazpacho, and then top with a contrasting color of cuke, pepper, onion, or olives.
3. Serve cold, garnished with fresh herbs and jalapeno slices. I like more cracked pepper, too.
**Garnish
cilantro leaves
basil leaves
thinly sliced jalapeno

Cookbook Source

The View from Great Island

