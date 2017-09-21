Getting tired of the same old salads for lunch everyday? Don’t let the meal prep burnout get to you and try out this new recipe to add to your rotation of healthy, easy-to-prepare meals, a kale chicken caesar salad that's the perfect mix of protein, carbs, fat, and veggies. Though it does take a bit of time to prep, it’s definitely worth the effort. The blend of textures and flavors is sure to satisfy your taste buds and give you the boost of energy you need to conquer the day.

This healthy lunch salad comes from Real Food Heals ($22, amazon.com), award-winning chef Seamus Mullen’s second cookbook. Gwyneth Paltrow even says it’s a must-have for your cookbook shelf. After battling chronic autoimmune disease rheumatoid arthritis back in 2007, Mullen completely changed the way he cooked in his home and at his wildly popular Spanish-inspired restaurants, Tertulia and El Colmado. Now, he feels younger, stronger, and more complete. In Real Food Heals, Mullen shares both his track to health and 125 simple, Paleo-inspired recipes that actually taste good. “People often think healthy food is gross,” Mullen writes. “Probably because much of so-called healthy food is gross.” However, he shows us that healthy eating doesn’t have to be dull or unpalatable—just like this caesar salad with hints of garlic and lemon.

Read on to learn how to make this restaurant-quality salad that you can prep for lunch tomorrow or throw together for dinner tonight.