When Haylie Duff stopped by the InStyle offices last week, we learned one thing: Girlfriend loves a good cocktail. Her blog Real Girl’s Kitchen is full of tempting happy hour inspo, from a grapefruit margarita to a classic hot toddy recipe, but during the holidays, Duff’s go-to beverage doesn’t focus on alcohol at all. “It’s actually a version of a hot toddy minus the whiskey, which sounds a little taboo,” Duff joked of her holiday punch, which is a fragrant, fruity brew of coconut, pineapple, raisins, and anise.

And if this sweet, warming libation is wrong, we don’t want to be right. The festive concoction is perfect as a kid-friendly mocktail, and if you or guests are itching for a little kick, feel free to add in a splash of tequila or rum. Grab your slow cooker and a mug, ladies–winter is coming.