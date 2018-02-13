How to Make Gwyneth Paltrow's Favorite Healthy Dinner

If you want to soak up Gwyneth Paltrow's seemingly boundless health and wellness wisdom, look no further than Shira Lenchewski. The registered dietitian moonlights as Goop's in-house nutritionist, regularly supplying the team—and their fearless leader—with sound advice for breaking bad eating habits and consciously indulging, all of which is detailed in her new book, The Food Therapist, out today.

In cahoots with the release, Lenchewski revealed Paltrow's favorite healthy dinner recipe: a Korean-inspired cauliflower rice bowl with kimchi, sesame seeds, scallions, and carrots (shredded chicken, eggs, or salmon can be optionally added if you're craving some extra protein). "It's an assembly-style meal," she tells InStyle. "It's super quick and delicious—you can whip it up in a matter of minutes." It makes sense, then, that it's a central part of Goop's Working Girl Detox, a three-day meal plan for the career-minded among us.

If it's good enough for Gwyneth, it's good enough for us.

Ingredients

  • 1 head cauliflower, cut into small florets, or 1 pound store-bought riced cauliflower
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons coconut aminos
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 5 scallions (white part only), chopped (about ¼ cup)
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 2-3 tablespoons hot sesame oil
  • 2-3 tablespoons sesame seeds
  • ½ carrot, julienned or sliced into matchsticks
  • ½ cup kimchi

How to Make It

Pulse the cauliflower florets in a food processor until the pieces are the size of couscous (you should have about 2 cups). Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan over high heat. Add the cauliflower, coconut aminos, and rice vinegar and sauté until the cauliflower starts to lightly brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the scallions and salt to taste. Divide into the desired servings and garnish with hot sesame oil, sesame seeds, carrot, and kimchi.

Cookbook Source

The Food Therapist

