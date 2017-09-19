Searching for the perfect dish to impress your dinner guests? Look no further, we found this gourmet seafood recipe that’s so easy to make, you can even make it on a weeknight. This seemingly ordinary swordfish is jazzed up with an assortment of peppers that are roasted and marinated. You can use a mix of sizes, shapes, and colors of this versatile vegetable to make your dish flavorful and even fancier. Fish has a reputation for being difficult to cook—but don’t be intimidated, it’s actually easier (and quicker) than you think, and Michelin star chef Missy Robbins shows us just that in one of the hottest cookbooks of the year, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner...Life! ($21, amazon.com).

In this 100-recipe cookbook-memoir, Robbins takes us through her personal and professional journey of self-discovery, from her 20+ years in chefdom to discovering life outside of the restaurant and embracing the comforts of her tiny West Village home kitchen. Though Robbins has earned numerous awards all over the country (Barack Obama’s also a fan), her new book celebrates her year off, sharing her delicious ingredient-driven recipes including healthy home-cooked versions of the Italian dishes she’s known for as the owner of Brooklyn-based eatery Lilia, like the one below.

Read on to learn how to make this perfectly grilled swordfish to wow your friends and family.