You may not have committed to a dry January, but it still takes a certain wherewithal to go out and be social while attempting to stay healthy. Thankfully, we tapped Grand Wheeler, beverage director at The Garret, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar in N.Y.C.'s East Village co-owned by Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz, for a low-calorie juice-based cocktail recipe that you won't feel guilty about throwing back. The so-called "Tapped Roots" is made with carrot juice as a base and is brimming with vitamins A, C, and K.

Read on for the full breakdown and cheers to the new year.