Tapped Roots
You may not have committed to a dry January, but it still takes a certain wherewithal to go out and be social while attempting to stay healthy. Thankfully, we tapped Grand Wheeler, beverage director at The Garret, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar in N.Y.C.'s East Village co-owned by Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz, for a low-calorie juice-based cocktail recipe that you won't feel guilty about throwing back. The so-called "Tapped Roots" is made with carrot juice as a base and is brimming with vitamins A, C, and K.
Read on for the full breakdown and cheers to the new year.
How to Make It
1. Shake all ingredients together and serve in a juice glass with a small rim of vinegar salt for garnish.