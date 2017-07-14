If you're looking for a way to brighten up your morning routine, look no further than this fruity breakfast pizza. With layers of nuts and fruits, it's a sweet and healthy take on pizza that everyone in your family will love. And no need to turn on the oven—this is a no-bake recipe that calls for nothing but clean ingredients you probably already have in the house!

Food blogger Laura-Jane Koers shares the recipe in her new book, Cook Lively! 100 Quick and Easy Plant-Based Recipes for High Energy, Glowing Skin, and Vibrant Living—Using 10 Ingredients or Less ($16, amazon.com). Her philosophy is that raw-inspired eating doesn't have to be fussy or outrageously expensive. Koers’ easy recipes take the fear out of plant based eating by introducing simple instructions that use basic, accessible ingredients.

Courtesy

Get the full Fruits of the Forest Pizza recipe below!