We're the first to admit that food holidays can be gimmicky, but they also give us an occasion to celebrate an underrated dish. Today, that dish in question is the meatball. The flavorful spheres of chopped and ground meat or vegetables—seasoned and cooked to perfection—are the unsung hero of any pasta dish. So why not make them the reigning star of the meal? Here, we tapped James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz of Fi'lia, a buzzy Italian restaurant inside the SLS Brickell in the burgeoning culinary neighborhood of Brickell, Fla., for his tried-and-true recipe, which combines three different types of meat to create a tender texture and explosive taste.

Read on for the full breakdown, just in time for National Meatball Day.