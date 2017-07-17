Fruit and cheese: to some it's a weird pairing, but to others (like us), it's the best of both worlds. Stonefruit and burrata are perfect together in salads, and Brie and apples are great atop crackers. Another delicious combo is that of feta and watermelon. The sweet, mild taste of the melon is practically made to compliment the tangy nature of the crumbly cheese, and we've found an easy recipe that joins the two in perfect harmony.

This dish comes from the cookbook Gumbo Love: Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining, and Savoring the Good Life ($19, amazon.com). Written by Lucy Buffett (yes, that's Jimmy Buffett's younger sister), the book features more than 100 recipes and serves as a guide to classic Southern coastal cuisine, and this one in particular is pretty much made for summer dining.

"In the Deep Coastal South, where the summer temperatures soar into the eighties and nineties, it’s custom to throw together some meals that don’t require the heat of cooking, so cold salads become main players on menus,” says Buffett.

Read on for the full recipe.