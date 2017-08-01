When it comes to summertime dining in Los Angeles, an outdoor seating option can instantly elevate any experience. Another perk Angelenos can't get enough of? Fresh, seasonal cocktails to sip while they catch some rays. Estrella is one restaurant in town that offers both of these features, and its recently launched summer cocktail menu is filled with specialty drinks unlike any you've seen before. The one that caught our eye is The Flower Child: a floral-and-citrus forward libation that just screams easy, summer living.

RELATED: You’ve Never Had a Pisco Sour Served Like This Before

No plans for an L.A. trip in the near future? No worries! Restaurant manager and bar director Fred Ghiassi has shared the recipe for The Flower Child, so you can channel the west coast vibe even if you're hundreds of miles away.

“I love yuzu and I love the way people react when they taste it in a cocktail," says Ghiassi. "So the inspiration for this cocktail started with that as a base. We then added house cold-pressed cranberry juice, which is tart and silky, and elderflower liqueur to balance for sweetness. Then, we added a house-made hibiscus agave to create body and give the cocktail its beautiful crimson red color." Divine!

Read on for the full recipe to make this beautiful, summery cocktail at home.