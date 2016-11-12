The holiday season is upon us, a time when we are encouraged to eat and imbibe a bit more than we normally would. Of course, Thanksgiving is no exception. Stuffing oneself with stuffing, scarfing down turkey, and cracking open beers are a given. But if you don’t want to wait until New Year's to pop the bubbly, Elizabeth Chambers, TV host and owner of BIRD Bakery, has just the recipe for you.

Chambers, who is married to actor Armie Hammer (above), offers up a Champagne turkey dish that is sure to add some cheer to your dining room table. As an added bonus, the recipe is fairly flexible. Says Chambers, “I love this recipe because you can improvise with what you have. If you don’t have rosemary, feel free to substitute with thyme or sage. No lemons? Use an orange.” You heard the lady. Now get cooking!

