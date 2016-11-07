7 President-Approved Cocktails to Get You Through This Election

Ale to the Chief!
We're almost there, you guys. Only a few more days—mere hours, really!—before we're done with this exhausting, emotionally draining, energy-zapping, can-I-just-be-placed-in-a-medically-induced-coma-already? election. Hang in there, America.
Whatever your political leaning is, we can all agree that everyone will need a stiff drink on Tuesday night. To help you make it through the endless poll reporting, we rounded up seven former presidents' favorite libations.
VIDEO: Hillary and Bill Clinton's New $1.16 Million Chappaqua Home
-
1. Teddy Roosevelt - Mint Julep
The Bull Moose of the White House favored a positively prim cocktail: the mint julep. While the Southern standard is perfect for steamy summer days, we love a wintery mint julep too!
2 oz white chocolate peppermint-infused Bourbon
12 oz bourbon to 1 oz of white chocolate peppermint tea
¼ oz Branca Menta
¼ oz Belgian rock sugar simple syrup
8 oz hot water to 8 oz sugar (stir until sugar is dissolved)
¼ oz Blackstrap rum
We insist you only make your mint juleps the way Teddy did: with the freshest mint possible. The rough riding president's cocktails were always garnished with fresh mint from the White House's herb garden.
-
2. Harry Truman - Old Fashioned
Of course the no-nonsense president would sip a no-nonsense cocktail like an Old Fashioned. Fun fact: party animal President Truman loved a stiff one so much that his staff would be reprimanded if they made his drink too weak.
2 oz Knappogue Castle 12 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey
1 tsp honey syrup
1 tsp Chartreuse
1 tsp Dolin Véritable Génépy Des Alpes Liqueur
-
3. John F. Kennedy - Everything Trendy
JFK liked to switch up his signature drink, so it's hard to pin down his absolute favorite. The always stylish President Kennedy reportedly loved whatever cocktail was in vogue at the moment, including imported Heineken beers, daiquiris, and Bloody Marys. We can totally see JFK & Jackie O. sharing a pitcher of these spicy Bloody Marys on a lazy Sunday in Hyannis Port.
10 oz vodka
45 oz low-sodium vegetable juice
Juice of two lemons
2 tsp white horseradish
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp celery salt
½ tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp onion powder
Hot sauce
Old Bay Seasoning
Optional Garnishes: celery sticks, green olives, pickles, crispy bacon strips, lemon wedges, shrimp
-
4. Ronald Reagan - Orange Blossom Special
Of course our nation's movie star president would have an equally glamorous signature cocktail! President Reagan (and his famous sweet tooth) loved to sip orange blossom specials when the mood called.
To make:
1 oz vodka
1 oz grenadine or sweet vermouth
2 oz fresh orange juice
-
5. George H. W. Bush - Vodka Martini
While the younger President Bush enjoyed sobriety while in the White House, the elder President Bush sipped on a little bit of everything, including beer and vodka martinis.
We think the Southern-raised son of Texas would love our easy & sunny summer martini recipe.
½ oz grapefruit liqueur
½ oz Cocchi Americano
1 oz Ketel One Vodka
-
6. Bill Clinton - Snakebite
Bill Clinton would be at home in any Brooklyn bar where beer-tails (ahem, cocktails made with beer) are all the rage right now. The former president's preferred beer-tail, the very unpretentiously named Snakebite, is made with equal parts hard cider and lager.
-
7. Barack Obama - Home-Brewed Beer
Perhaps it was FLOTUS's backyard garden that sparked the DIY bug, but one happy day, President Obama bought a home brewing kit (with his own funds, calm down tax payers) and started making his own personal brew.
That's right: Barack Obama is a craft beer snob.
If you want to drink like Obama, you're in luck. The current Commander in Chief generously bent to the will of the people when a 2012 online petition begging for the secret White House beer recipe collected more than 12,000 signatures. POTUS came through with two recipes: The White House Honey Ale and The White House Honey Porter. Both brews include honey from the First Lady's beehives, raised on the South Lawn.
And finally ...
-
8. BONUS: Hillary Clinton & Donald Trump - James Bond Style Martini & Diet Coke
It will come as absolutely no surprise to anyone that the 2016 presidential nominees are on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of their libation of choice. Donald Trump prefers Diet Coke and told CNBC that: "I've never had a drink of alcohol in my life which I'm very happy about and very proud of."
Hillary Clinton, on the other hand, prefers a stiff martini served James Bond-style (that is: shaken, not stirred). We think the powerful woman would appreciate an equally powerful martini, like this rosewater recipe.
¾ oz lemon juice
¾ oz simple syrup
8 eye drops rosewater
3 oz vodka
Edible rose petal, for garnish