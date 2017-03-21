Is it appropriate to wear Spandex to lunch? If you ask chef Nick Korbee of Egg Shop, a sun-filled café on New York's Lower East Side specializing in breakfast—eggs in particular, hence the name—the answer is a resounding yes. In fact, one of his most in-demand menu items is an homage to the stretchy workout pants. The appropriately named Spandex is as healthy as it gets: a protein-packed bowl filled with red quinoa, shiro miso, kale, avocado, pickled carrot, and topped with two poached eggs (or more, depending on how hungry you are).

The idea for the cult-favorite dish was born out of a brunch outing with Korbee and his wife, Amanda, at a "hip downtown restaurant" circa 2014 when he noticed not one, not two, but no less than 15 diners clad in spandex—including his date. "In that moment I learned that fashion, food, and fitness can share the same space," Korbee recently said. "Food can be healthful or not, fashion can be stylish or not, and any person can choose a healthy lifestyle, or not. It's that 'or not' that brings yoga pants into the restaurant."

He continued: "Everyone wears their yoga pants in public these days. In general, people are more health-conscious and wearing their lifestyle choices on their sleeve, or more appropriately their bums. The Spandex bowl was inspired by this fact, and from day one was meant to be a protein-rich breakfast that was both filling and light. The umami trifecta of red quinoa, white miso, and tamari provided a sense of heartiness that matches the nutrition and richness of a poached egg. The dish finds balance through the sweetness of pickled carrot and the freshness of kale."

Read on for the recipe, featured in Egg Shop's new cookbook ($22; amazon.com), out today from William Morrow Cookbooks.