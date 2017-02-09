We took a trip to Dominique Ansel Kitchen in the West Village of New York City to learn how to make brioche French toast topped with cured egg yolk, with a recipe from chef Dominique Ansel himself.

Why brioche? The traditional French bread pastry has a high egg and butter content for a rich flavor and tender crust, ideal for soaking up the French toast batter before searing to perfection in a sauté pan. And with a cured egg yolk shaved on top, the final product gets an extra dose of buttery, slightly salty, flavor. Be sure to make the egg yolks up to one week in advance for the best flavor and texture.

RELATED: This Boozy Hot Chocolate Recipe Will Cure Your Winter Woes

Scroll down below to see the full recipe, thanks to chef Dominique Ansel, and get ready to eat the best French toast you've ever had in your entire life.