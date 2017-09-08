Picture this: You’re at an exquisite restaurant and you try the most delicious, decadent dessert that you’re dying to recreate in the comfort of your own PJs—but you’re no professional chef. Enter the brand new cookbook Desserts ($35, amazon.com), a collection of over 140 all-time favorite sweet recipes from some of the best pastry chefs, restaurateurs, and food authors in the biz. Curated by the editors of Food & Wine, this book presents us with the most delicious, failproof tried-and-true keepers that have been tasted, tested, and perfected in the Food & Wine Test Kitchen.

One of our favorite sweet treats featured in Desserts is the farmer’s cheesecake with strawberries. It’s elegant, delicious, and most importantly, requires absolutely no baking. Though chef Nicolaus Balla of Bar Tartine in San Francisco makes his own farmer’s cheese, a type of cottage cheese, this recipe offers a substitute that’s just as creamy and decadent. A mix of ricotta and cream cheese creates the delicate filling and pairs it with a crunchy graham cracker crust, making the perfect combination of light, airy, and crumbly.

Here's how to make a smile-inducing dessert to wow your guests, without even touching your oven.