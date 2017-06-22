This recipe originally appeared on food52.com.

Rather than layering noodles with loads of ground meat, cheese, and tomato sauce (which is delicious during a snowstorm but not my favorite when it's 80° and sunny), you boil the long, wide noodles (alternatively, break them up before you boil) and toss them with a hefty dose of lemony ricotta cheese flecked with fresh mint and a load of minced chives. No need to turn on the oven.

Then comes the fun part: loading on the greens. I like to add both quickly sautéed early summer beauties (in this case asparagus and peas) as well as punchy raw greens (watercress is a personal favorite, but baby arugula is also delicious).

This is just the kind of meal that tastes best eaten on the front porch or on a picnic blanket in the backyard. And the best part, it only takes twenty minutes from start to finish.

Consider this recipe a lighter, more casual way to enjoy lasagna, that crowd favorite, for a summery weeknight dinner.