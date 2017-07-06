IZZE Unicorn Margarita

Ashley Rose Conway
Yield
1 cocktail
Tessa Trudeau

Forget Frappuccinos and toast—margaritas are the latest food-and-drink item to get the unicorn treatment. And what's even better about this one (besides the booze, obviously) is that it literally changes colors. Get your Instagrams ready, because we've got the recipe for you.

Created in partnership between IZZE sparkling water and mixologist Ashley Rose Conway, the drink calls for a couple of unique ingredients: blue ice cubes and butterfly pea flower syrup (don't worry, we tell you how to make both below). The color change (see above video) is caused by an interaction between the lime juice—an acid—and the butterfly pea flower syrup. It's just science, people. The magical drink is guaranteed to cause a social media frenzy (we suggest a Boomerang for maximum effect). 

Read below for the full recipe and prepare to be dazzled!

Ingredients

  • 3 ounces IZZE Sparkling Water Raspberry Watermelon
  • 1 1/2 ounces tequila
  • 1/2 ounce triple sec, such as Cointreau
  • 3/4 ounce lime juice
  • 3/4 ounce Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup (recipe below)
  • Blue Ice Cubes (recipe below)
  • Pinch of salt
  • Mint sprig, for garnish

How to Make It

A few hours before Happy Hour, prep Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup and Blue Ice Cubes (see below).
To prep cocktail, add lime juice into a small glass or bottle and set aside. Add tequila, triple sec, Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup, and pinch of salt into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Place Blue Ice Cubes in a rocks glass. Strain cocktail directly into the glass. Top with IZZE Sparkling Water Raspberry Watermelon and stir. Garnish with mint sprig. Pour lime juice slowly over the top of the cocktail to change the color from blue to purple/pink.
Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup
Ingredients:
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
1/4 cup dried Butterfly Pea flower petals
Instructions:
Boil sugar and water together over high heat. Remove from heat and add the dried Butterfly Pea flowers. Let steep a few hours, until the liquid is cooled to room temperature. Strain into a sealed jar and store for up to one month in the fridge.
Blue Ice Cubes
Ingredients:
¼ cup dried Butterfly Pea flower petals
1 cup hot water
Instructions:
Steep butterfly pea petals in hot water. Once the water turns a dark blue, strain liquid into ice cube trays and freeze.

