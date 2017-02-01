In an ideal world, we'd all start our mornings with a greasy breakfast sandwich in hand, but New Year's resolutions are looming like a judgy friend. When it comes to healthy first-meal-of-the-day options, the possibilities are sparse, and even the most innovative oatmeal variations can get boring after a while.

If you need something to hold you over before it's time to pick at your sad desk salad, try this porridge recipe topped with bananas and poppy seeds, featured in James Beard Award-winning journalist and cookbook author Carolynn Carreno's new book Bowls of Plenty ($18; amazon.com). Not only is it dairy-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free—it takes minutes to make, tastes delicious, and will give you Instagram fodder before your work day even starts. You're welcome.