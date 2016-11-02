Chrissy Teigen is hardly discreet about the fact that she loves food. Check her Snapchat story at any given moment (username: chrissyteigen), and she’ll most likely be in the midst of making something mouth-wateringly delicious for herself and her hubby. So it’s not at all surprising that, when it comes to restaurants, the model-slash-lifestyle guru doesn’t mess around.

On a recent trip to London with her baby daughter Luna in tow, Teigen made a pit-stop at The Ivy, a popular celeb haunt in the city’s West End. Considering the restaurant is known for its modern British menu, the two were right to order the shepherd’s pie: an oh-so-satisfying variation on the classic that’s made with minced lamb and beef. Mmm.

chrissyteigen/Instagram

If you’re not jetting across the pond anytime soon, fear not. We tapped The Ivy for its famous recipe so you can make it in the comfort of your own home. Go ahead, succumb to your cravings.