If the way to a person's heart is indeed through their stomach, then this waffle recipe just may be the pathway to romantic bliss. This Valentine's Day, go for the big sweeping romantic gesture and make your partner—or yourself—a batch or two of these red velvet beauties, plucked from the pages of restaurateur and Chopped judge Chris Santos's just-released cookbook, Share: Delicious and Surprising Recipes to Pass Around Your Table ($25; amazon.com). The 304-page tome features over 100 big platter and small plate dishes perfect for the communal dining he's popularized at his New York City restaurants Beauty & Essex, Stanton Social, and Vandal.

Read on for his picture-perfect breakfast recipe, and stow it away after V-Day has come and gone.