Chocolate-Covered Almond Cake

Jake Laub
Yield
Serves 8
Courtney Higgs

What's not to love about a chocolate frosted cake? There aren't many bad things one can say about such a treat, but there's one glaring downfall: the nutrition facts. Luckily, we found a healthy alternative to your standard cake in this Chocolate-Covered Almond Cake. The clean ingredients in this baby are up to snuff for even the most conscious of eaters and as an added bonus, it's both gluten-free and dairy-free!

The recipe comes from Jeff Krasno's upcoming book, Find Your True Fork, on sale July 18 (available for pre-order; $16, amazon.com). As co-founder of Wanderlust—a yoga and wellness collective that engages members through varied experiences rooted in mindfulness—Krasno has been able to gather contributions and expert advice from some of the best and brightest minds in wellness to compile this supreme resource for responsible, ethical and healthy eating.

RELATED: Celebrities Who Are Gluten-Free

Courtesy

Find the full Chocolate-Covered Almond Cake recipe below!

 

Ingredients

  • coconut oil (for the pan)
  • 1½ cups Marcona almonds or lightly salted roasted almonds
  • 1 cup coconut sugar, divided
  • 4 large eggs, at room temperature
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • ⅓ cups almond flour
  • ¼ cup unsweetened full-fat coconut milk
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
  • 6 tablespoons sherry, preferably Pedro Ximénez
  • 1 can coconut cream
  • 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped or or bittersweet chocolate chips

How to Make It

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9" round cake pan with coconut oil. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.
Using a food processor, grind the almonds and ¼ cup of the sugar until a nut butter forms, about 2 minutes.
In the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the eggs on medium-high speed until fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Add ½ cup of the sugar and beat at high speed until very light brown and tripled in volume, 3 to 5 minutes. Beat in the almond butter, followed by the olive oil, almond flour, and coconut milk, mixing well after each addition. Mix in the lemon zest and cinnamon. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the middle comes out with just a few crumbs attached, about 30 minutes.
Run a butter knife around the edges of the pan and invert the cake onto a rack set inside a rimmed baking sheet. Let cool for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine the sherry and the remaining ¼ cup sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Using a fork, poke several holes in the cake. Brush the cake with about half of the sherry syrup, let rest for a few minutes, and then brush with the remaining syrup. Cover with plastic and let rest at room temperature for 1 hour.
Meanwhile, heat the coconut cream in a small saucepan until just simmering. Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Pour the cream over the chocolate and let sit for 5 minutes. Gently stir to combine. Let cool until thick but spreadable, 30 minutes.
Carefully transfer the cake to a serving plate. Frost the top and sides with the cooled chocolate. Cut into slices and serve. Store any leftover cake, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Cookbook Source

Wanderlust's Find Your True Fork by Jeff Krasno. Copyright (c) 2017 by Jeff Krasno. By permission of Rodale Books. Available wherever books are sold.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!