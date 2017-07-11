Here at InStyle, we are always looking for easy recipes. There just aren't enough hours during the week to slave away in the kitchen on complicated dishes, especially during a work night, and grabbing take out on the daily gets expensive. So when this simple, two-step recipe for chilled peanut noodles came across our radar, we bookmarked it right away.

Featured in the new cookbook, Vegetarian Heartland: Recipes for Life's Adventures ($15; amazon.com), this take out staple can be whipped up in 10 minutes. And since it's served cold, it's the perfect recipe to double, or triple, and save for lunch the next day. If you know how to boil water and operate a blender, then this dish is easy enough for you. Read below for the full recipe.