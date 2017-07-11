Chilled Peanut Noodles

Serves 4 as a main
Here at InStyle, we are always looking for easy recipes. There just aren't enough hours during the week to slave away in the kitchen on complicated dishes, especially during a work night, and grabbing take out on the daily gets expensive. So when this simple, two-step recipe for chilled peanut noodles came across our radar, we bookmarked it right away. 

Featured in the new cookbook, Vegetarian Heartland: Recipes for Life's Adventures ($15; amazon.com), this take out staple can be whipped up in 10 minutes. And since it's served cold, it's the perfect recipe to double, or triple, and save for lunch the next day. If you know how to boil water and operate a blender, then this dish is easy enough for you. Read below for the full recipe.

 

 

Ingredients

  • 8 oz [230 g] soba noodles or whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 1 cup [100 g] snap peas
  • 1/2 cup [130 g] creamy peanut butter
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons hot chile sauce (such as Sriracha)
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/3 cup [80 ml] water
  • 1 green bell pepper, seeded, deribbed, and thinly sliced
  • 1 carrot, cut into matchsticks
  • 1 cup [140 g] peanuts, chopped, for garnish
  • Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat.  Add the soba and cook until almost al dente, 7 to 10 minutes. Add the snap peas and let boil for 1 minute more. Drain the soba and snap peas and transfer to a large bowl.
In a high-speed blender, combine the peanut butter, sesame oil, rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, honey, chile sauce, lime juice, and water and blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour over the soba, add the bell pepper and carrots, and toss until everything is completely coated in the peanut sauce. Transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator or a small portable cooler for up to 4 hours. Just before serving, garnish with peanuts and cilantro.

Cookbook Source

From Vegetarian Heartland, by Shelly Westerhausen (Chronicle Books, 2017).

