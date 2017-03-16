Chicken, Brussels Sprouts, and Bacon Skewers

Mark Adams
Yield
3-4 servings
Rachel Bashein

Let's be honest: The weeknight dinner struggle is real. When we get home from work, the last thing many of us want to do is spend an hour-and-a-half in the kitchen crafting a meal. The temptation to order delivery—or, more likely, stick something in the microwave—can be overwhelming. That's where Weeknight Paleo ($19; amazon.com) comes in. The new cookbook from husband-and-wife team Julie and Charles Mayfield contains more than a hundred easy and delicious meals perfect that will help you eat healthy without slaving over the stove for hours on end.

RELATED: A Paleo Beauty Line Actually Exists

The best part? All of the featured recipes adhere to the Mayfields' Paleo diet restrictions, which focus on meats, vegetables, fruits, and healthy fats, but contain no dairy, grains, legumes, or refined sugars. Each dish strikes a balance between nutritious, tasty, and practical that is sure to satisfy picky eaters, health nuts, and lazy chefs alike. Keep reading on for the simple, no-fuss chicken, Brussels sprouts, and bacon skewers recipe that's sure to be your new M-F go-to. Bonus: It reheats nicely, too.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into 30 to 35 bite-size pieces
  • 1/2 pound bacon, halved lengthwise
  • 2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt (optional; see notes)
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

How to Make It

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the mustard, vinegar, and oil. Measure out 2 tablespoons of the mixture and set aside.
3. Add the chicken to the bowl, tossing with the dressing. Allow to sit for at least a few minutes. 
4. To build the skewers (see notes): Thread one end of a bacon strip onto a skewer. Alternate threading Brussels sprouts and chicken pieces until the skewer has about 4 or 5 Brussels sprouts and the same number of pieces of chicken. Twirling in a candy cane fashion, wrap the bacon around the exterior of the Brussels sprouts and chicken, threading the other end of the bacon strips onto the end of the skewer to finish off. Repeat using the remaining ingredients. You should end up with 8 to 10 skewers. 
5. Brush the skewers with the reserved mustard/balsamic/olive oil mixture and sprinkle all with the salt (if using) and pepper.
6. Arrange the skewers on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until the bacon is slightly crispy and the chicken cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes.

Chef's Notes

Metal skewers are easier than wooden ones for poking through the tough Brussels sprouts. Also, most bacon will add a good amount of salt to this dish, so you may wish to omit the additional salt. 

Cookbook Source

Excerpted from WEEKNIGHT PALEO by Julia and Charles Mayfield. Reprinted with permission of William Morrow, an Imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!