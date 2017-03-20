The Sakura Cocktail

Definitive ways of confirming spring has indeed sprung include longer, sunnier days, more skirts and less tights, and the official bloom of the cherry blossom trees. Marked by the annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., otherwise known as "The Nation's Greatest Springtime Celebration," the awakening of the cherry blossoms is a big, beautiful deal. And certainly one worth celebrating!

While the weather might be threatening the annual bloom this year, we're still raising a glass to the start of spring. And, in honor of the gorgeous pink flowers, The Rye Bar at the Rosewood Washington D.C. created a specialty libation perfect for toasting the season. The Sakura, named after the Japanese word for cherry blossom, features passion fruit green tea and lime juice, and is garnished with a real cherry blossom flower (yes, they're totally edible!).

Keep reading for the full recipe.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces gin
  • 1/4 ounce green chartreuse
  • 1 ounce passion fruit green tea
  • 1/2 ounce lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup

How to Make It

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled and strain into a wine glass.
Top off with soda water and big ice cubes.
Garnish with an edible cherry blossom flower.

