Roast Cauliflower Salad with Ginger, Turmeric, and Lime Dressing

Yield
Serves 4 to 6 as a side dish
The key to healing, well, everything is probably sitting right on your spice rack. Turmeric, the condiment known to give curry its yellow vibrancy, is known to be one of nature’s most powerful inflammatory ingredient and used to treat everything from digestion issues to toothaches. Plus, when it’s cooked or mixed with ginger or black pepper, this ancient healer becomes even more active. Not sure how to use the spice in your everyday meals? With 50 unique recipes, The Turmeric Cookbook ($10, amazon.com) shows us that this ultra healthy ingredient is much more versatile than you think—it can be used in juices, soups, salads, you name it.

Since it’s peak cauliflower season, our current favorite from the cookbook is this roast cauliflower salad. The sweet vegetable paired with more fresh veggies and quinoa makes a mouthwatering combo that’s bursting with flavor. And if you add turmeric dressing to the mix, it’s an even better fall lunch.

Scroll down to learn how to make this tasty salad with a healthy twist.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium cauliflower
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon yellow mustard seeds
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • juice of 1 lime
  • 2-inch piece of fresh ginger root, peeled and grated
  • 1/2 cup mixed quinoa
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced diagonally
  • sea salt flakes
  • handful of cilantro leaves
  • handful of Thai basil leaves (optional)
  • spiced and roasted seeds (optional)

How to Make It

Preheat the oven to 425°F.
To roast the cauliflower whole, simply place in a roasting pan, drizzle with half the olive oil, and sprinkle with sea salt. Roast for 45 to 60 minutes, or until the cauliflower is golden in color and can be easily pierced with a sharp knife. Remove from the oven and let cool a little before slicing into thick “steaks.” 
Heat the remaining oil in a saucepan and add the mustard seeds, stirring for about 1 minute over medium–high heat until the seeds begin to pop. Add the fennel seeds, coriander, cumin, and turmeric. Cook, stirring, for another minute or so until fragrant. Remove the pan from the heat and mix in the lime juice and ginger. Let cool and season with salt. 
Mix the cauliflower in the dressing in a large bowl (don’t worry if the cauliflower breaks up into florets) and let marinate while you cook the quinoa according to the package directions. Drain and set aside to cool. 
Mix the quinoa into the cauliflower and dressing and arrange on a salad platter. Scatter with the sliced scallion, fresh cilantro, Thai basil, and spiced and roasted seeds, if using, just before serving.

Cookbook Source

Excerpted from The Turmeric Cookbook by Aster, published by Octopus Publishing Group.

