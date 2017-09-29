The key to healing, well, everything is probably sitting right on your spice rack. Turmeric, the condiment known to give curry its yellow vibrancy, is known to be one of nature’s most powerful inflammatory ingredient and used to treat everything from digestion issues to toothaches. Plus, when it’s cooked or mixed with ginger or black pepper, this ancient healer becomes even more active. Not sure how to use the spice in your everyday meals? With 50 unique recipes, The Turmeric Cookbook ($10, amazon.com) shows us that this ultra healthy ingredient is much more versatile than you think—it can be used in juices, soups, salads, you name it.

Since it’s peak cauliflower season, our current favorite from the cookbook is this roast cauliflower salad. The sweet vegetable paired with more fresh veggies and quinoa makes a mouthwatering combo that’s bursting with flavor. And if you add turmeric dressing to the mix, it’s an even better fall lunch.

Scroll down to learn how to make this tasty salad with a healthy twist.