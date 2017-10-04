Brain Cupcakes

Little Dom's
Yield
12 cupcakes
Tessa Trudeau

Halloween is just a few short weeks away, and if it's your favorite holiday, we know just how into it you get. Planning a big bash is one of the best parts of the festivities, from decorating the house to putting together a smorgasbord of snacks. When it comes to the food, we are betting that you want to wow your guests with some creepy treats, and we've found just the recipe for you.

These spooky sweets come from L.A.-based Italian eatery Little Dom’s, whose Pastry Chef, Ann Kirk, creates insanely realistic brains out of pink frosting. Stuffed with raspberry jam to resemble blood, these cupcakes are perfect for creeping out your party guests. Plus, they're easy to make! Read on for the full how to.

Ingredients

  • 1 vanilla bean
  • ¾ cup granulated sugar
  • 6 tablespoons salted butter
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1¼ cups all-purpose flour, sifted
  • 1¼ teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ cup plus 2 tbsps whole milk
  • ½ cup raspberry jam
  • 1 (16-oz) container ready-to-spread vanilla buttercream frosting
  • Red liquid food coloring

How to Make It

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Split vanilla bean lengthwise, and scrape seeds into sugar. Stir mixture and set aside.
2. Beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until creamy. Add sugar and vanilla seeds, and beat until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add egg and vanilla extract, and beat on low until combined.
3. Stir together flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Add flour mixture to butter mixture alternating with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat on low speed just until blended after each addition, stopping to scrape bowl as needed.
4. Place paper baking cups in a 12-cup muffin pan. Spoon batter into prepared pan, filling two-thirds full. Bake until cupcakes spring back when lightly pressed in the middle, about 20 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack, 30 to 45 minutes.
5. Scoop out a hole in the top center of each cupcake with a melon baller. Fill the holes with raspberry jam.
6. Transfer frosting to a bowl, and stir in 1 drop food coloring. Fit a piping bag with a No. 4 plain tip. Fill bag half full with frosting. Pipe frosting onto half of the top of each cupcake, creating long S-like switchbacks. Pipe the mirror image on the other half.

Restaurant Source

Little Dom's

