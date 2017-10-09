In the age of Instagram, we are the first to admit that we sometimes can't help but take pictures of our meals. Seriously, don't even think about touching the food until we've gotten the perfect shot! (We know you do it too). Because of this strange obsession, we are always on the lookout for the next 'grammable dish to serve up for our followers, so when we saw this bright blue smoothie bowl, we knew it would make for a pretty picture on our feeds.

The bowl can be found at Great White, the newest hot spot in Venice Beach, Calif., which just opened last month. It's a daytime breakfast and lunch joint serving everything from breakfast burritos (one of the yummiest we've had, BTW) and fish tacos to—you guessed it—avocado toast. The vibe is "coastal California," the ingredients are fresh and locally sourced, and it's just steps away from the iconic Venice sign, so naturally we're into it.

We asked very nicely, and head chef Alex Thomopoulos graciously shared her recipe for that beautiful blue bowl, so of course we're bringing it straight to you. Combining pineapple, bananas, and passion fruit puree (Thomopoulos uses this brand) with a live algae powder, the bowl is not only pretty to look at, but it's also rich in nutrients and screams "superfood." Read on for the full how-to.