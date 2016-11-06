For the gluten-free among us, there’s no shortage of grain-free bread options on the standard grocery store shelves. And, honestly, many of them are perfectly delicious substitutes for the classic Wonder Bread we all know and love. But for anyone looking to replace the taste and texture of a hot, homemade loaf, the struggle is real. Or is it?

Blender bread, the bread that is, in fact, mixed in a blender like your morning smoothie, is here to save gluten-free carb lovers from a life resigned to store-bought slices. And Danielle Walker, the woman behind grain-free bible blog and cookbook Against All Grains swears by its magic. The grain- and lactose-free author even included a blender bread recipe in her latest cookbook, Celebrations ($21, amazon.com)

“Everyone loves bread, but not everyone loves how it makes them feel afterwards,” Walker tells InStyle. “Blender bread is a grain-free, gluten-free sandwich bread that uses whole cashews, fiber-rich coconut flour, and just a handful of other ingredients.”

Anyone with a bread baking habit might understandably question the bread's yeast-free formula, but Walker explains the combination of ingredients works to create the perfect height and texture.

“The cashews and coconut flour combine to give the bread structure and the baking soda and apple cider vinegar reacting together to make the bread rise,” she says. “I also like to add a dish of water into the oven while it’s preheating to create steam which helps the bread stay light in color and promotes rising.”

Blender bread is naturally rich in fiber, healthy fats, and proteins and Walker compares the texture to a more structured quick bread. Wondering how to use it? “I love using it for French toast, for an almond butter and jelly sandwich, toasted with smashed avocado, and even for stuffing on Thanksgiving,” she says.

Keep reading for the full recipe and literally blend it up on the fly whenever you’re craving the comforts of home.