With EyeSwoon, her lifestyle blog and cult Instagram account, the former actress and dancer has become synonymous with breezy elegance. Now Athena Calderone brings her refined approach to her new book, Cook Beautiful ($23; amazon.com), featuring 100 recipes the self-taught chef has organized by season. “I really found my creativity in the kitchen,” says Calderone, whose dinner parties in Amagansett, N.Y., are legend among the fashion set.

Scroll down to learn about her approach to tablescaping and a fall recipe you'll want to try.

FAVORITE RESTAURANT...

“Café Altro Paradiso. Chef Ignacio Mattos pairs different flavors in the simplest way.”

VISUAL APPROACH...

“Choose a palette and stick to it. Fall is all about earthy hues, so try to weave those colors into every aspect of your tablescape.”

CHEF UNIFORM...

“A striped sweater from La Ligne and Warm jeans. It’s cozy yet chic enough to entertain guests.”

IDEAL FALL MENU...

“Braised pork, kale and sausage pasta, roasted squash, and apple cake. As far as cocktails go, I’m a big Negroni lover.”

