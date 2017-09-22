Delicata Squash Agrodolce

Courtesy Athena Calderone
Yield
6-8 servings
Claire Stern

With EyeSwoon, her lifestyle blog and cult Instagram account, the former actress and dancer has become synonymous with breezy elegance. Now Athena Calderone brings her refined approach to her new book, Cook Beautiful ($23; amazon.com), featuring 100 recipes the self-taught chef has organized by season. “I really found my creativity in the kitchen,” says Calderone, whose dinner parties in Amagansett, N.Y., are legend among the fashion set.

Scroll down to learn about her approach to tablescaping and a fall recipe you'll want to try.

FAVORITE RESTAURANT...

“Café Altro Paradiso. Chef Ignacio Mattos pairs different flavors in the simplest way.”

VISUAL APPROACH...

“Choose a palette and stick to it. Fall is all about earthy hues, so try to weave those colors into every aspect of your tablescape.”

RELATED: The 5 Best Places in the Hamptons, According to EyeSwoon’s Athena Calderone

CHEF UNIFORM...

“A striped sweater from La Ligne and Warm jeans. It’s cozy yet chic enough to entertain guests.”

IDEAL FALL MENU...

“Braised pork, kale and sausage pasta, roasted squash, and apple cake. As far as cocktails go, I’m a big Negroni lover.”

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About Cooking with Squash

Courtesy Athena Calderone

For more stories like this, pick up the October issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download Sept. 15

Ingredients

  • 2 delicata squash (about 2 lb.), seeds removed and cut into ½-inch rounds
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup honey, divided
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • ½ teaspoon minced red habañero chili, or 1 red Fresno chili, minced
  • 1⁄3 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1 large lime, grated and juiced
  • 5-6 fresh sage leaves, very thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons pepitas, toasted

How to Make It

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Place the squash in a large bowl and drizzle with the oil and 2 tbsp of the honey. Season with salt and pepper and toss until evenly coated.
Transfer the squash to two large rimmed baking sheets, spreading it in a single layer. Roast until golden brown, 9-10 minutes per side, flipping the squash halfway through baking.
For the agrodolce, bring the chilies, vinegar, lime juice, and remaining 2 tbsp honey to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce the heat and simmer until the mixture is syrupy, 8-10 minutes. Just before serving, spoon the agrodolce over the squash. Garnish with the sage, pepitas, and lime zest.

Cookbook Source

Cook Beautiful

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!