They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and to us, that's all the more reason to make it delicious. We're big fans of the classic bacon and eggs, but some days just call for a sweeter start. That's where this warm, crumbly apple-blackberry breakfast crisp comes in. We have a feeling you'll be making it on repeat all summer.

The recipe comes from Pamela Salzman's new cookbook Kitchen Matters: More than 100 Recipes and Tips to Transform the Way You Cook and Eat—Wholesome, Nourishing, Unforgettable ($14, amazon.com). Salzman, a certified holistic health counselor, also teaches cooking classes full-time in Los Angeles to spread the gospel of eating (and preparing!) fresh, wholesome foods. Celebs like Nicole Richie, Rashida Jones, and The Hills star Audrina Patridge are just a few fans of her classes.

Courtesy

Not only is Salzman's new book a compilation of her most popular recipes, but also a resource with answers to a host of questions she's frequently asked by at-home chefs. She tackles everything from using intimidating health foods to meal planning, and, of course, delicious recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Find the full Apple-Blackberry Crisp recipe below.