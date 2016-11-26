Mango Lobster Salad

4 servings
'Tis the season for gathering together with friends and family to eat, drink, and be merry. But mostly eat. As we gather with our extended families, we can't help but wonder how celebrities are enjoying the holiday season with their families, especially the unofficial first family of celebs: The Kardashian-Jenners. We imagine, like us, they use any time together to reminisce and chow down on some of their favorite comfort dishes. And this mouthwatering mango lobster salad from Beverly Hills-based Vietnamese hotspot Crustacean might be a frontrunner.

From what we hear, this succulent entrée is a certifiable favorite of the famously #blessed family (especially momager Kris), and it’s also the restaurant's best seller. According Helene and Jacqueline An, the mother-daughter duo behind the eatery’s cookbook An: To Eat ($23; amazon.com), the secret to this insanely flavorful dish is sautéing the lobster shells in oil with the other ingredients to extract every last drop of deliciousness. Sounds juicy, right?

Read on for the recipe and imagine your name starts with a K while you eat.

Ingredients

  • 2 (1 1/2 lb) Maine or spiny lobsters, boiled in water for 3 to 4 minutes and chilled
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • 4 tablespoons chopped shallots, divided
  • 4 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, divided
  • 2 tbsp tablespoons white wine, divided
  • 1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon homemade or store-bought low-sodium chicken broth, divided
  • 1 teaspoon unsalted butter

How to Make It

Crack the lobster open and remove the meat, discarding the feathers and tomalley. Save the body, claw, and leg shells and head as well. Cut the meat into 1-inch pieces and set aside.
To make the lobster mixture
Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a large oven-proof skillet over medium heat. Add 2 tbsp of the shallots, 2 tbsp of the basil, and the lobster shells (body, claws, and legs), and sauté for 5 minutes. Add 1 tbsp of the wine, being conscious of a possible flame-up, then stir in 1/2 cup of the chicken stock and cook until the liquid is reduced by half, about 10 minutes.
Remove the skillet from the heat and carefully strain the sauce through a fine-mesh sieve, discarding the herbs and shells. Set aside.
Preheat the oven to 400˚F.
Heat the remaining tbsp of oil in the same skillet over medium heat. Add the rest of the shallots and basil and the lobster head and cook for 1 minute until the shell becomes red. Remove lobster head for plating, or discard if desired. Add the lobster meat and sauté for 3 minutes, then add the remaining tbsp of wine, being conscious of a possible flame-up. Stir in 1 tbsp of chicken stock and 1 tbsp of the reserved lobster sauce and place the skillet in the oven for 3 to 5 minutes or until the sauce is bubbly and the lobster is golden brown.
Add 1 tsp of butter to the skillet and stir until it has completely melted. Transfer the lobster mixture to a medium bowl and set aside.
To make the dressing
In a small bowl, whisk the miso paste into the rice vinegar until smooth. In another bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and olive oil until smooth. Add the mayonnaise mixture to the miso mixture and whisk again until smooth. Stir in the sesame oil, fish sauce, lemon juice, honey, sugar, ginger, nad white pepper. Pour 1 tbsp of the dressing over the lobster mixture and toss gently to coat.
Put the salad greens in a large serving bowl, add 1 tbsp of the dressing, and toss. Spoon the lobster mixture on top of the salad. Garnish with mango slices and cherry tomatoes to serve. For added flavor, drizzle any extra lobster sauce over the lobster mixture on top of the salad right before serving.

Cookbook Source

An: To Eat: Recipes and Stories from a Vietnamese Family Kitchen

