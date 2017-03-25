Brown Butter Waffles
When it comes to the most important meal of the day, you shouldn't mess around—especially on the occasion of International Waffle Day. Let's be real: The waffles slathered with butter and copious amounts of syrup are the ultimate way to indulge before noon (or after, who are we to judge?). For the breakfast-centric occasion, we tapped chef Ari Taymor of Alma at The Standard, a New American eatery at The Standard Hotel in West Hollywood, California, for his go-to recipe, which incorporates lightly browned butter. "Waffles always remind me of lazy weekend mornings, or late nights," he recently told InStyle. "We serve them at both times, the brown butter adds a depth and nuance that lets you pick whether the toppings will be savory or sweet."
Read on for the full breakdown.
How to Make It
Restaurant Source
Alma at The Standard