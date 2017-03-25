When it comes to the most important meal of the day, you shouldn't mess around—especially on the occasion of International Waffle Day. Let's be real: The waffles slathered with butter and copious amounts of syrup are the ultimate way to indulge before noon (or after, who are we to judge?). For the breakfast-centric occasion, we tapped chef Ari Taymor of Alma at The Standard, a New American eatery at The Standard Hotel in West Hollywood, California, for his go-to recipe, which incorporates lightly browned butter. "Waffles always remind me of lazy weekend mornings, or late nights," he recently told InStyle. "We serve them at both times, the brown butter adds a depth and nuance that lets you pick whether the toppings will be savory or sweet."

Read on for the full breakdown.