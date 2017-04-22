Vanilla Cardamom Chia Bowl

Courtesy of abcV
Claire Stern

Considering Earth Day is all about celebrating the environment in all its glory, why not kick off your day with a breakfast chock full of ingredients that reduce your carbon footprint? We tapped executive chef Neal Harden of the newly-opened vegetarian spot abcV—Jean-Georges Vongerichten's much-anticipated third restaurant in New York's Union Square—for the ideal recipe: a vanilla cardamom chia bowl that tastes every bit as good as it looks.

"Chia is interesting because it has no sweetener and gets a delicate sweetness from fresh ripe fruits, dates, and goji berries, and layers of crunch and depth from brazil nuts, cacao, and hemp seeds," Harden recently told InStyle. "When I eat it first thing in the morning, it gives me a lot of energy to power through my work in the kitchen."

Read on for the healthy recipe, and if you're feeling lazy, feel free to substitute store-bought coconut milk. It is Saturday, after all.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup flaked coconut
  • 1 ¼ cup filtered water
  • 2 tablespoons white chia seeds
  • ¼ fresh vanilla bean, seeds scraped out and hull discarded
  • 1 pinch ground cardamom
  • ⅓ cup best available seasonal market fruit, cut in bit sizes
  • 1 teaspoon raw cacao nibs
  • 2 whole Brazil nuts, roughly chopped
  • 2 medium-sized dates, pitted and thinly sliced
  • ½ teaspoon goji berries, wet for 10 minutes in warm water to hydrate slightly and patted dry
  • ½ teaspoon hemp seeds

How to Make It

1. To make homemade coconut milk, blend coconut and water as smooth as possible in a blender. Strain through a nut milk bag or other fine straining cloth, such as muslin. 
2. Vigorously whisk 1 cup of the homemade coconut milk with the chia seeds, fresh vanilla, and cardamom. Let set for at least 1 hour or overnight. Before using, whisk once more for texture.
3. When ready to eat, place chia pudding in a bowl and evenly distribute nuts, seeds, cacao, dried fruits, and fresh fruit over the top.

