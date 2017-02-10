While most of us will enjoy this Sunday's Grammy Awards from the comfort of our couch with a pint of Ben & Jerry's in hand, the biggest names in music will descend on the Staples Center in L.A. clad in their red carpet finest, clinking glasses to a sonic backdrop of Beyoncé. The night's drink of choice? The Absolut Limelight, a four-ingredient cocktail made with lime-flavored vodka, soda, ginger ale, and fresh lime. "It has a full-bodied citrus taste with a crisp, refreshing finish," says mixologist Kevin Denton.

Try it at home with the recipe below. Pro tip: It pairs well with ice cream.