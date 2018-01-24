Zooey Deschanel Now Has the Hottest Haircut of 2018

Another day, another celebrity adopting the lob. Thanks to Zooey Deschanel, we now have further proof that the lob will, once again, be the most popular haircut demanded in salons across the country. The New Girl star took to Instagram to debut her new drastic cut: a blunt lob that hits right above her shoulders.

But don't worry—her signature fringe stuck around.

"Meant to post this weeks ago: thanks @mararoszak for my big time hair cut!" the actress captioned her selfie. Mara Roszak is a celebrity hairstylist who also regularly works with celebrities like Brie Larson, Cara Delevingne, and the lob queen herself, Emma Stone.

This is easily one of Deschanel's most unexpected hair moves yet—over the years, she's become known for her long hair and blunt, full bangs combo. Hitting below her chin and right above the shoulders, it's the perfect length to test out both the bob and the lob trend.