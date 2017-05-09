Zooey Deschanel Gives Birth to Her Second Child—Find Out His Unusual Name

Zooey Deschanel Gives Birth to Her Second Child—Find Out His Unusual Name
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Shop This Post
May 9, 2017 @ 9:30 AM
by: Olivia Bahou

New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel is a mom for the second time! The 37-year-old actress welcomed her second child with husband Jacob Pechenik, a boy named Charlie Wolf, according to People.

“Zooey, Jacob, and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family,” her rep told People. The little boy reportedly arrived last week in Los Angeles.

Baby makes four for the extremely private family; the parents married in June 2015 and their first child, daughter Elsie Otter, arrived two months later. Like his sister, Charlie's middle name is also the name of an animal—albeit a slightly fiercer one.

Deschanel explained the reasoning behind her first child’s unique name on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in March of 2016. “Elsie’s kind of a classic name. A lot of people have grandmas and aunts named Elsie,” she said. “And then the middle name can be a little wild.”

RELATED: Zooey Deschanel's 1-Year-Old Daughter Is Obsessed with This One Item in Her Closet

We’re sure Elsie Otter is going to make for one great big sister. Congratulations to the happy family!

The Latest in Video

See the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards Looks
See More Videos

More Celebrity Moms

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top