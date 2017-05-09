Zooey Deschanel Gives Birth to Her Second Child—Find Out His Unusual Name

New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel is a mom for the second time! The 37-year-old actress welcomed her second child with husband Jacob Pechenik, a boy named Charlie Wolf, according to People.

“Zooey, Jacob, and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family,” her rep told People. The little boy reportedly arrived last week in Los Angeles.

Baby makes four for the extremely private family; the parents married in June 2015 and their first child, daughter Elsie Otter, arrived two months later. Like his sister, Charlie's middle name is also the name of an animal—albeit a slightly fiercer one.

Deschanel explained the reasoning behind her first child’s unique name on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in March of 2016. “Elsie’s kind of a classic name. A lot of people have grandmas and aunts named Elsie,” she said. “And then the middle name can be a little wild.”

RELATED: Zooey Deschanel's 1-Year-Old Daughter Is Obsessed with This One Item in Her Closet

We’re sure Elsie Otter is going to make for one great big sister. Congratulations to the happy family!