Zoe Saldana's New Baby Is Here! And It's a Boy!
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
February 18, 2017 @ 5:15 PM
by: InStyle Staff

In what is perhaps the most adorable news announcement of the day, Zoe Saldana is celebrating the birth of her third baby in a sweet Instagram post. It's a boy for Saldana and husband Marco Perego, which means a total of three little boys for the couple—Saldana is outnumbered. "#threeboys... oh boy!" the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress wrote in her Insta caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQqTc7lhlxo/?taken-by=zoesaldana

The proud parents named their newest son Zen, and he's is shown lounging with his big brothers, twin two-year-olds Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, who seem to be adapting to their roles nicely.

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen,” Saldana also wrote in the aww-inducing post. “We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family." Also: Can we talk about the curls on Cy and Bowie?

Here's hoping Zen is blessed with the family hair.

