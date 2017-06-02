Zoë Saldana Opens Up About Life as a #WorkingMom

Juggling kids and a demanding career isn't easy, but Zoë Saldana understands that multitasking is key.

Days after dishing on how she manages her motherhood and work life balance in an interview with C Magazine, the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her #WorkingMom reality with baby Zen in tow.

"You do what you have to do to be there," the mom of three captioned the black-and-white shot, which shows the Avatar actress—dressed in a fuzzy white robe—getting the ultimate glam treatment while she cradles her baby son in one hand and holds her phone in the other.

Her sweet albeit totally relatable post comes off the heels of the interview for the magazine, where she opened up about "leaning in" and her "go big or go home" philosophy for her job and three kids, who she shares with husband, Marco Perego.

When she revealed that her "career and the kids really all happened together at the same time," the 38-year-old explained, "You can't expect your career to be super high all the time, and you can't say no when opportunities like this come along."

Amidst all of the action, Saldana admits that she finds herself "really looking forward to downtime." She also divulged about how she pushes to be her best self at home and work.

"You have a responsibility to show up," she said. "You can't think twice about it. And in that way, I'm really leaning in."