Zoë Saldana Pledges to Raise Her Twin Sons to Become “Exceptional Men"

Lara Walsh
Nov 28, 2017 @ 9:30 am

Zoë Saldana hopes to make the world a better place, starting with her sons.

As twins Cy and Bowie rang in their third birthday on Monday, the Avatar actress took to Instagram to share photos from their festivities, which she accompanied with an uplifting message for the future. 

Zoe Saldana / Instagram

 

In a series of snaps, the proud mom enjoys family game time with the adorable tots and her husband, Marco Perego-Saldana. Alongside the sweet photos, Saldana wrote a hopeful birthday note to her two sons, where she vows to raise them to become "exceptional men."

HAPPY 3rd BIRTHDAY CY + BOWIE!

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

Zoe Saldana / Instagram

“Happy Birthday Bowie and Cy! Today, November 27th will always be the happiest and scariest day of our lives. On a day like today, three years ago our lives changed forever. We went from being two to four in just 2 minutes,” she began her inspiring message. “You are both meant for greatness and by the grace of God your father and I will make sure you grow up to be exceptional men that will bring healing, wisdom, happiness, and change into this world.”

Happy Birthday Bowie and Cy! Today, November 27th will always be the happiest and scariest day of our lives. On a day like today, three years ago our lives changed forever. We went from being two to four in just 2 minutes. Even though your arrival was early and with a couple of scary hiccups you have been the light of our lives ever since we learned of your presence within us. Your strength, determination, curiosity and kindness humble us every day. Thank You for choosing us to guide you through the first stages of your purposeful path in life. You are both meant for greatness and by the grace of God your father and I will make sure you grow up to be exceptional men that will bring healing , wisdom, happiness, and change into this world. We have a big task ahead us, and that is to raise healthy, empathetic and selfless men. We hope to never let you down. And please continue to teach us how you need to be loved, seen, spoken to, taught, encouraged, protected- all the things you need to thrive and make your life meaningful. Los amo hijos míos, hijos de Marco, hijos del mundo. ~~ Feliz cumpleaños Bowie y Cy! Hoy, el 27 de noviembre siempre será el día más feliz y aterrador de nuestras vidas. En un día como hoy, hace tres años nuestras vidas cambiaron para siempre. Pasamos de dos a cuatro en solo 2 minutos. Aunque llegaron temprano y con un par de miedos aterradores, han sido la luz de nuestras vidas desde que supimos de la presencia de ustedes dentro de nosotros. Su fuerza, determinación, curiosidad y amabilidad nos mantienen humildes y enfocados todos los días. Gracias por elegirnos para guiarlos a través de las primeras etapas de vuestras vidas. Ambos están destinados a la grandeza y por la gracia de DIOS, tu padre y yo nos aseguraremos de que crezcan para ser hombres excepcionales que traerán curación, sabiduría, felicidad y cambio a este mundo. Tenemos una gran tarea por delante, y es criar hombres sanos, empáticos y desinteresados. Esperamos nunca decepcionarlos. Y, por favor, continúen enseñándonos cómo deben ser amado, visto, hablado, enseñado, motivado, protegido, todo lo que necesitan para prosperar y hacer que su vida sea significativa.

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

She continued: “We have a big task ahead of us, and that is to raise healthy, empathetic and selfless men. We hope to never let you down. And please continue to teach us how you need to be loved, seen, spoken to, taught, encouraged, protected -- all the things you need to thrive and make your life meaningful.”

Now, these are some parenting goals we can definitely get on board with!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!