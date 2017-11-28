Zoë Saldana Pledges to Raise Her Twin Sons to Become “Exceptional Men"

Zoë Saldana hopes to make the world a better place, starting with her sons.

As twins Cy and Bowie rang in their third birthday on Monday, the Avatar actress took to Instagram to share photos from their festivities, which she accompanied with an uplifting message for the future.

Zoe Saldana / Instagram

In a series of snaps, the proud mom enjoys family game time with the adorable tots and her husband, Marco Perego-Saldana. Alongside the sweet photos, Saldana wrote a hopeful birthday note to her two sons, where she vows to raise them to become "exceptional men."

HAPPY 3rd BIRTHDAY CY + BOWIE! A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Nov 27, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

Zoe Saldana / Instagram

“Happy Birthday Bowie and Cy! Today, November 27th will always be the happiest and scariest day of our lives. On a day like today, three years ago our lives changed forever. We went from being two to four in just 2 minutes,” she began her inspiring message. “You are both meant for greatness and by the grace of God your father and I will make sure you grow up to be exceptional men that will bring healing, wisdom, happiness, and change into this world.”

She continued: “We have a big task ahead of us, and that is to raise healthy, empathetic and selfless men. We hope to never let you down. And please continue to teach us how you need to be loved, seen, spoken to, taught, encouraged, protected -- all the things you need to thrive and make your life meaningful.”

Now, these are some parenting goals we can definitely get on board with!