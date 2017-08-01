Zoë Kravitz Has Been Crowned a Fancy New Title With YSL Beauty

When news broke that Zoë Kravitz would officially join the YSL family as their new beauty muse, we couldn't think of a more perfect partnership—aside from always looking flawless, the star follows the beat of her own drum when it comes her style choices, which we imagine paves the way for some pretty creative beauty choices. "I know so little about style and designers. I'm very much a visual person," she previously told us at the InStyle Awards. "If I see something and I like it, it's not because a certain designer made it or it's on trend. It's about how it makes me feel when I'm in it. So, I'm not very trendy, but that might be my secret weapon."

Previously, Kravitz held the role of the brand's social ambassador, where she took to to the label's social media handles to share tips on how to recreate some of her favorite makeup looks, must-have products, and more. Her new role as the Global Makeup Ambassador will be on a worldwide scale, and she'll be fronting the brand's Tatouage Couture product in the campaign rolling out this month.

VIDEO: Zoë Kravitz on Nicole Kidman Revealing She Was Engaged to Her Dad Lenny

RELATED: Dope's Leading Ladies Hit the Beach in the July Issue of InStyle

Kravitz has previously starred in campaigns for Balenciaga and Alexander Wang, but the collaboration with YSL is her very first beauty contract. "YSL Beauty has always been one of my favorite brands. Their ability to combine the chicest of styles with a raw edge has always been to me one of the best ways to express yourself through fashion and beauty," she says in a statement. "Nothing is forced, nothing is fake, but everything is bold, strong, and unafraid." Not unlike the star herself, naturally. And here we were thinking that she couldn't possibly get any cooler...