Zoë Kravitz Needs the Big Little Lies Dream Team Back for Season 2

Breakfast at Tiffany’s? Give us Tiffany’s at sunset any day of the week.

Zoë Kravitz, Riley Keough, and Kat Graham visited The Art of Elysium’s Art Salons in Los Angeles Wednesday night to preview Tiffany & Co.’s new HardWear collection, which was inspired by women who embody the spirit of New York City. And the ladies brought their fashion A-games to the fête as they mingled in a chic room with 18k gold pieces from the collection—wrap bracelets, drop earrings, ball dangles rings, and more—on display.

Big Little Lies star Kravitz showed off her new platinum blonde pixie cut in a sleek, black strapless Brandon Maxwell dress paired with Tiffany HardWear gold drop earrings and ball rings. She thought the preview—which supports the nonprofit Art of Elysium—and collection were “badass.”

“It’s cool to be able to feel kind of classic," she said of the jewelry. "Tiffany is such a classic brand, but, it’s nice to feel like they’re making something that feels fresh, and young, and the company is still evolving, which is really cool. It feels elegant and yet kind of hardcore, which I like.”

As for what she was looking forward to doing at the event: "I love Art of Elysium," she said of the organization, which benefits and supports art programs in communities and hospitals. "Art is so important in everybody’s lives, so I love supporting any organization that is about spreading art,” Kravitz said.

An appreciation of art is something she shares with her famous mother and father, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz. "They don’t sit me down and give me advice so much. I think they kind of lead by example," Zoë told InStyle of her parents' influence. "I really respect the way that they’ve approached art and the way that they’ve lived their life. ... They seem to, I think, always put the art first."

She added, "This is a very seductive industry, and I think there are a lot of distractions. They’ve always managed to be themselves, and stay themselves, and put the art first. So I try and do that too."

Zoë also dished her thoughts on what's on every Big Little Lies fan's mind: rumblings about a second season. "I’m hearing what you guys are hearing. I’ve heard it’s a possibility. I think it’d be really cool. We ended on such a high note," she told us. "So I think if we could get the crew back together. I would love if [director] Jean-Marc [Vallée] would do it again."

"If we got the right people together, I would totally do it again," she continued. "I think you’ve got kind of a dream team going on. I had an amazing experience working with those women, and with Jean-Marc. So if it all came together: Yeah. Hell, yeah. Let’s do it."